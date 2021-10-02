FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $32,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 141.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLT opened at $266.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.38 and its 200-day moving average is $268.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.