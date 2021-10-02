FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR opened at $53.96 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

