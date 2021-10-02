FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

