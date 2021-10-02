Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE FVIV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.73. 27,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:FVIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 40.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

