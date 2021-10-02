Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.47.

TSE:FVI opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

