Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

