Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.49. 431,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,559 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

