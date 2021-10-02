Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 29.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Freedom during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

