Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

