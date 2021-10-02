Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

Shares of FME opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €65.46 and a 200-day moving average of €65.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €75.08 ($88.33).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

