Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,652.83

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,652.83 ($34.66) and traded as low as GBX 2,420 ($31.62). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 2,450 ($32.01), with a volume of 26,907 shares.

Several analysts have commented on FDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital cut shares of Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £970.03 million and a P/E ratio of 46.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,633.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,652.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In related news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

