FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Cut by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 220.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000.

NYSE FCN opened at $135.50 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

