Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.58

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 23577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUPBY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.