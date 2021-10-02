Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Full House Resorts worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,926 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,548,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

FLL traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $397.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 2.14. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

