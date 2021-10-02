FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FMAO opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

