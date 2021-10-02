FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oxford Biomedica plc Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXBDF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OXBDF opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.