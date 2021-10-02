FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after buying an additional 753,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

