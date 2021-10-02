Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gaia by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gaia by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

