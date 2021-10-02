Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GLPG stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.68.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after buying an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

