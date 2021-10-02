Galapagos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,187% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.
Shares of GLPG stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on GLPG. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.