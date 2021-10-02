Galapagos Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,187% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPG. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.