Gayn Erickson Sells 206,567 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 206,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,931,185.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Gayn Erickson sold 17,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $98,260.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $308.49 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.46. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

