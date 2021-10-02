GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Down 66.4% in September

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 182,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,729,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTCH remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 24,366,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,717. GBT Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

