Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth about $133,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,103.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

GILT opened at $8.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

