Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.