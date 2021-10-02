GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $413,429.81 and $187.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,608.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.70 or 0.07132595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.00351332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.01159034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00111435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.10 or 0.00531639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.13 or 0.00453972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00292197 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

