Globeflex Capital L P Buys Shares of 1,301 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 106.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after buying an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $124.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.