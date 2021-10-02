Globeflex Capital L P Invests $111,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

