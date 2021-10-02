GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Up 317.2% in September

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, an increase of 317.2% from the August 31st total of 73,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

GO Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. GO Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOAC. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 639,904 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after buying an additional 510,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 481,252 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

