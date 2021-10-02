Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Cowen

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target increased by Cowen from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $18.57 on Friday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gogo by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

