Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Gowing Bros.’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

