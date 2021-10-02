Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Gowing Bros.’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Gowing Bros. Company Profile
Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Gowing Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowing Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.