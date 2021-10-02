Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.32% of FONAR worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FONR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONR opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

