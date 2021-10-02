Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $288,000 in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $2,571,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 354,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.98 million, a PE ratio of 90.10 and a beta of 1.58. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.