Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

NYSE:GNE opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.