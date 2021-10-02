Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 62.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth $657,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth $287,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $569.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

