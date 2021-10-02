Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 111,200 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDEV opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

