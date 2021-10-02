Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $17,594,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

