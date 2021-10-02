Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 781.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,811 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $120,279,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,469 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,033 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $319.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.62. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

