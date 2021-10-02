Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

