Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,597,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 235.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 53,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.54 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.