Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GKOS stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

