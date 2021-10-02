Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.23 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.75 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

