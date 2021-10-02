Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AGCO by 712.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 413,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,332,000 after purchasing an additional 362,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 2,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.24.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.