Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,052,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 225,929 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

