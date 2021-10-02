Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.