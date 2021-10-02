Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,121 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

