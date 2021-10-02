Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.21). Approximately 9,629,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 20,845,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

GGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.38) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of £629.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.80.

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

