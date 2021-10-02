Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

GREE stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

