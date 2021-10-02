Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
GREE stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $60.00.
