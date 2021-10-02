Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of GTEC opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

