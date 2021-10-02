Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) vs. BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 59.49% 7.70% 4.55%

This table compares Grow Solutions and BlackRock Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock Capital Investment $67.12 million 4.26 -$103.85 million $0.49 7.88

Grow Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grow Solutions and BlackRock Capital Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.10%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation. It provides financing in the form of equity, mezzanine and debt investments with an investment size ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

