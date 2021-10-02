Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSHHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

