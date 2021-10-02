Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSHHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 1,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 0.66. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $813.46 million during the quarter. Guangshen Railway had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

